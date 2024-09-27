Chandrababu slams YS Jagan over Tirumala visit, says temple protocol should be followed

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that no one has prohibited Jagan from visiting the Tirumala and questioned the reason behind his cancellation of Tirumala tour.



Addressing reporters, Naidu emphasized the importance of respecting the customs and traditions associated with the temple, declaring, “No person is greater than God and rituals.” He underscored the belief that Telugu people are fortunate to have such a significant shrine and urged adherence to its longstanding traditions.

Naidu pointedly remarked on Jagan's previous claim of having visited Tirumala in the past, questioning why he would now choose to avoid the visit. “Many people have visited Tirumala after declaring their intent,” Naidu noted, subtly criticizing Jagan for allegedly defying temple protocols.

Furthering, Naidu asserted that Jagan must uphold the same respect for religious sites as he claims in other faiths. “You can read the Bible outside the four walls as well,” he stated, reinforcing his call for Jagan to follow established practices in Tirumala.

In a separate vein of criticism, Naidu commented on the ongoing controversies surrounding the quality of food served in Tirumala, alleging a lack of quality during Jagan's governance and the apparent disregard for temple traditions across the state. He quipped that reports on the quality of ghee served at the temple had been misleading, accusing Jagan’s administration of hiding the truth.

Naidu concluded with a direct address to Jagan, emphasizing the importance of not disrespecting the sentiments of devotees. “Who gave you the authority to hurt the sentiments of devotees?” he asked, while expressing his commitment to honor and respect all religious practices, stating that he will also go to the mosque, go to the church and respect their religious practices.”