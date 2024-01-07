Chandrababu & Sonia responsible for ‘YSR’s murder’: Narayana Swamy

Muthukuru (Nellore district): Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy made sensational comments, alleging that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and UPA chairperson Sonia gandhi were responsible for the murder of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Addressing a public gathering as part of YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara Yatra (SSY) at Muthukuru mandal on Saturday, the Deputy CM said that still a FIR was registered against Chandrababu Naidu and Sonia Gandhi at the police station over this. Describing Chandrababu as a betrayer of SC, ST, BC and Minorities, he alleged that Chandrababu never encouraged these communities to reach higher positions, instead he always tried to use them as vote bank. He observed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had committed a blunder by providing MLA tickets to 23 people, who migrated from TDP and now again joining TDP.

Questioning the credibility of TDP supremo of supporting Congress in the recent Telangana elections, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy pointed that as to how far it is correct for the TDP national president to initiate such move when his party was having electoral alliance with BJP backed by JSP in AP. He appealed the people not to believe Chandrababu Naidu, who is even ready to backstab the people for his political advantages. Narayana Swamy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given MLA tickets to 45 people from SC, ST, BC and Minorities. He added that out of five Deputy CMs, four were from downtrodden communities continuing in Jagan’s Cabinet.

Narrating his 30 years laborious experience in TDP, YSRCP MP Beeda Mastan Rao said that he had lost everything, following the backstabbing politics being implemented by party leadership. He described CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as a remarkable political personality and 87 per cent, i.e., about 17 MLAs were from SC, ST, BC and Minority communities. YSRCP has promoted seven persons from backward classes to Parliament, which was never witnessed during TDP regime, he added. Mastan Rao alleged that BJP-led NDA government was not interested in taking up caste census (Kula Ganana) for political reasons, pointing out that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from backward classes.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said as many as 1.15 lakh SC, ST, BC and Minorities were benefited with Rs 977 crore under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in Sarvepalle constituency. YSRCP Tirupati MP Gurumurthy, Nellore Mayor P Sravanthi Jayavardhan and others were present.