TGRSA Formed to Revitalize Telangana's Revenue System and Safeguard Employees' Rights

Gadwal: To revive the revenue system, which had become dysfunctional, lifeless, and disorganized, and to safeguard the welfare and rights of revenue employees, the Telangana State Revenue Services Association (TGRSA) was formed. The negligence and authoritarian actions of previous associations rendered the entire system ineffective, impacting not only revenue employees but also the public. In the past, when the revenue system functioned as a responsible intermediary between the government and the people, it operated smoothly. However, the current situation is not the same. In these challenging circumstances, the TGRSA has taken shape with a strong determination to restore the former glory of the revenue system. With a clear vision and enthusiasm, following the bold decisions of Honorable Telangana JAC Chairman Sri Lachireddy, the TGRSA is committed to the welfare of all. The first meeting of the association was held in Jogulamba district.

The association aims to address the problems faced by revenue employees, protect their rights, revitalize the VRO and VRA systems, and resolve land-related issues with the introduction of the new ROR Act. On 12th December 2024, a new committee for TGRSA in Jogulamba Gadwal district was formed under the leadership of Honorable Telangana JAC Chairman Sri Lachireddy. The event saw the participation of Tahsildars, senior assistants, junior assistants, record assistants, office attendants, and other revenue staff.

