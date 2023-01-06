Chandrababu stages sit-in at Gudipally after police stops him, lashes out at police

Tensions continue in Gudipally of Kuppam in the Chittoor district after TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, who reached Gudipalli on the third day of his visit, was once again stopped by the police. Chandrababu staged a sit-in on the road to protest the police restrictions. It is learned that as the TDP Chief tried to go to the party office, the police stopped him and hence the former chief minister started protesting on the road.

The TDP chief demanded to hand over the campaign chariot. As the atmosphere of high tension prevailed, the police were heavily deployed in Gudipally. Meanwhile, Chandrababu vehemently criticized the behavior of the police. He said that the police are preventing his meeting.

Expressing anguish over the police, Naidu advised police not to act slaves to the government. He said he is fighting for the people.