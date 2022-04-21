Chandrababu starts TDP membership registration drive, says youth will given priority

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that seniority in the Telugu Desam Party will be respected and sincerity will be recognised. Speaking at a party membership registration function on Thursday, he said the TDP would remain in opposition if seniors won't work hard. He said 40 per cent of the youth were committed to the party's decision to seattle and opined that only few leaders children have come into politics, while others are doing jobs and businesses.

Chandrababu said that not only the children of senior leaders but also neutral youth are being invited into the party. He also clarified that young leaders working in the party will also be identified and given opportunities. TDP said that it is customary for the party to conduct institutional elections as a method. Chandrababu said that in a single second, 8,700 people approached for membership.

Naidu said that some people were suffering due to lack of proper respect for real activists and steps were being taken to avoid that suffering. He said that donations should be made according to the generosity.

The TDP national president said the CM relief fund was used in the past and now the government is not able to give and opined that if donations are made few people could receive help from the party. Chandrababu commented that the AP had suffered heavy damage in the last three years and the state needed to be restructured.