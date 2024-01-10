Chandrababu takes dig at YSRCP govt. in Bobbili, announces sops if TDP comes to power

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu criticized CM Jagan and accused him of reversing progress in all sectors of the state. Naidu also claimed that Jagan has become the richest person in the country while the poor are struggling, unable to even celebrate festivals like Sankranti. He reminded that during TDP's rule, they provided free supplies during festivals and implemented rice canteens to feed the poor at a minimal cost.

Naidu spoke at a Ra Kadali Ra public meeting in Bobbili, Vizianagaram district where he accused the YCP government of exploiting the weaknesses of the poor. He highlighted Jagan's promise to ban alcohol and criticized him for not fulfilling it, stating that the government is profiting from the sale of various types of liquor, which affects the poor. Naidu also mentioned the increasing debt and alleged that the state has become known as "Ganjai Andhra Pradesh," questioning whether the CM has taken any action to address the issue.

Naidu further criticized the YCP government for the significant increase in electricity charges and the lack of availability of electricity. He promised that if the TDP comes to power, they will reduce fares and focus on promoting solar and wind power to reduce costs. Naidu accused Jagan of betraying the youth by not providing them with jobs and promised that the TDP would create job opportunities and provide a monthly allowance of Rs. 3,000 to the unemployed. He said that voting for the YCP would result in everyone becoming slaves again.