Chandrababu Thanks Suchitra Ella for Generous Contribution to Flood Relief Fund

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound gratitude to Suchitra Ella, Managing Director of Bharath Biotech, for her generous contributions to the Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund.





Chandrababu Naidu also extended his thanks to Sai Prasad, Executive Director of Bharath Biotech, and Nandamuri Mohana Krishna, along with his daughter Mohana Rupa, for their significant donations aimed at supporting those affected by the recent floods.



The contributions made by these philanthropic individuals play a crucial role in enhancing the relief efforts undertaken by the government to aid citizens impacted by the natural disaster. Chandrababu reiterated that such acts of kindness and support strengthen the resolve of the administration to rebuild and restore the lives of those affected.