Chandrababu to Conduct Reviews on Seasonal Conditions and release white paper on Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the secretariat on Wednesday to conduct important reviews on seasonal conditions, health, and kharif preparation. The CM will arrive at the secretariat at 11 am and will start the reviews with ministers and senior officials from 11.30 am onwards.

One of the key agendas of the day is the release of a white paper on the capital of Amaravati, which is set to take place at 3.00 pm. Following this, CM Chandrababu Naidu will be heading to Delhi at 5 pm.

The reviews and discussions on various topics are expected to shed light on the state's current situation and plans for the upcoming kharif season. It is anticipated that important decisions and strategies will be discussed during these meetings to ensure the well-being and progress of Andhra Pradesh.