Chandrababu to Convene a Meeting with TDP MPs, MLAs Over Strengthening of Party

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to convene a crucial meeting with party MPs and MLAs today at the TDP central office, starting at 11:30 AM and lasting until 5:00 PM.

Key discussions during this meeting will focus on enhancing party strength, registering new members, and strategizing for the upcoming MLC elections. The chief minister would be focusing on the conduct of few MLAs who are crossing the party line and give them directions.

During the meeting, TDP chief expected to deliver important directives to the public representatives, emphasizing the need for adherence to party protocols and enhancing the party's public image.

The meeting signifies a critical moment for the TDP as it seeks to unify its ranks and address ongoing issues within the party.