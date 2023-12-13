Chandrababu to hold meetings with party leaders from today, to discuss on key issues on elections

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu has decided to increase his party's focus on the upcoming assembly elections in the state. In preparation for the electoral battle against the ruling party, the TDP is making plans and Chandrababu Naidu himself is taking a more active role in party affairs.

Previously, Naidu was away from party meetings and activities. However, from today onwards, he will directly enter the political arena and participate in internal meetings at the Mangalagiri party office for three days. This move indicates Chandrababu Naidu's determination to lead his party and actively engage in the election process.

During these meetings, Naidu will meet with party committees to discuss crucial matters such as the finalization of candidates and the formulation of the party's manifesto. These decisions are vital for the success of any political campaign.

By taking part in these important decision-making processes, Naidu aims to ensure that his party is well-prepared to confront the ruling party and effectively represent the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh.