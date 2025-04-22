Chandrababu to meets Union Minister Patil discusses on key projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with Union Minister for Water Resources, CR Patil, in Delhi on Tuesday, where they engaged in discussions about the Polavaram and Banakacharla projects. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and several TDP MPs.

Following this meeting, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is scheduled to meet with the Chief Minister. Additionally, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, and Arjun Ram Meghwal are expected to meet with Naidu later in the afternoon.

Chandrababu Naidu plans to discuss arrangements for Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Amaravati on May 2 with Amit Shah. There are also indications that discussions may include the selection of a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat recently vacated by Vijayasai Reddy’s resignation.