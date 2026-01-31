Rajamahendravaram: Aninternational conference on biodiversity was organised by the departments of Botany and Zoology at Government Degree College, Yeleswaram of Kakinada district on Friday, with the financial support from Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan. The conference was presided over by Dr D Suneetha, principal of the college. Academicians, scientists, and researchers from India and abroad participated in the programme, discussing biodiversity conservation and related challenges.

Prof Victor Babu, Vice-Chancellor of Princeconser University, Lima, Peru, attended as the chief guest. He said biodiversity is a priceless gift of nature and the survival of life, human society and ecological balance depend on it. He noted that many species are moving towards extinction due to climate change, deforestation and pollution, and called it a warning sign. He said biological resources should not be used without limits and research findings must be used in policy decisions and implementation. Prof Babu stressed that every citizen should take part in protecting nature and appreciated the college for hosting the conference.

Dr Chappidi Krishna, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Vijayawada, conveyed his message on the importance of biodiversity and extended his wishes to the organisers and students.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof Vatsavaya Raju of Kakatiya University said biodiversity is the foundation of life and human survival. He said food, medicine, water and climate balance depend on natural systems. He warned that deforestation, pollution and land overuse are creating serious risks and said conservation is a responsibility, not a choice. Prof Raju added that youth must be involved and traditional knowledge should be included along with scientific research.

Prof Madhu Sudan Reddy of Yogi Vemana University said the Eastern Ghats are rich in endemic and endangered plant species but are under threat from mining, forest fires, and urban growth. He stressed the need for in situ conservation to protect plants in their natural habitats.

Acharya Venkaiah of Andhra University explained Eastern Ghats plant diversity and tribal medicinal uses through a presentation. Dr Shankara Rao of the Botanical Survey of India briefed students on rare plant species. International experts presented research papers and policy suggestions. The conference served as a knowledge platform for students and young researchers. The event was conducted under the guidance of convener Dr Prayaga Murthy Pragada and co-convenor Dr SK Medina, along with the organising team and faculty members.