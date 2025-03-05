Chandrababu to visit Delhi , to meet PM Modi and Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on a three-day visit to Delhi, arriving at 1:20 PM. During his stay, he plans to engage in discussions with several Union ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Central to these meetings will be ongoing negotiations concerning funding for Andhra Pradesh and various developmental projects.

Following his discussions in the capital, CM Naidu will travel directly to Visakhapatnam airport. In the evening, he is expected to attend a wedding ceremony on Ashoka Road at 8:10 PM before departing from Delhi at 9:25 PM and landing in Visakhapatnam at 11 PM. Upon his return, he will stay at the TDP office.

On the following day, CM Naidu will attend the launch of a prapancha charitra book authored by Daggubati Venkateswara Rao at GITAM University. After this event, he will return to Delhi on Thursday afternoon. Additionally, CM Naidu will participate in a programme related to an English channel on the 6th. The state cabinet meeting is scheduled for the 7th of this month, to be chaired by CM Naidu in the Cabinet Hall of the First Block of the Secretariat.