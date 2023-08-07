Live
Just In
Chandrababu travels 380 kms in a single to take part in several programmes
This is the first time in recent times that Chandrababu has traveled so far and participated in so many programmes in a single day
Amaravati: TDP chief Chandrababu participated in various programmes and travelled 380 kilometers by road in one day. On Sunday, he left Nellore in the morning as part of the Saguneti Projects' programme and reached Eluru by night.
In Nellore, the TDP leader held a discussion forum on the projects. After that, at the Gundlakamma project in Prakasam district, the farmers and cultivation experts had a meeting and gave a power point presentation. After that he participated in the public meeting and stayed at Eluru at night.
According to party sources, this is the first time in recent times that Chandrababu has traveled so far and participated in so many programmes in a single day. They said that Chandrababu did not give a break to his activities even though his voice became hoarse due to sore throat. Meanwhile, Chandrababu condemned the arrests of TDP leaders and activists in Punganur. He warned that the officers involved in the irregularities will soon pay the appropriate price.