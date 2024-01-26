  • Menu
Chandrababu unfurls national flag in Undavalli, emphasises on upholding constitution
Chandrababu praised the role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in shaping the Indian Constitution and emphasized that it is our responsibility to protect and uphold its ideals. He also highlighted the need to create a society that is inclusive and harmonious, where poverty is eradicated.

To commemorate Republic Day, Chandrababu hoisted the national flag at his residence in Undavalli. Portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar were paid tribute to, symbolizing their contributions towards the freedom struggle and constitution-making process.

Nara Lokesh, the TDP National General Secretary, joined the ceremony held at Chandrababu's residence in Hyderabad. He saluted the flag and highlighted the significance of India's democratic system and remarkable historical legacy. The Constitution, too, is lauded for granting citizens freedom, equality, and fundamental rights.

