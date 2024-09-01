Chandrababu visits flood-affected areas in Vijayawada through boat, sets an example

In a recent visit to the flood-affected regions, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his concern for the victims, stating that he had never witnessed such a disaster before. During his tour, the Chief Minister utilized a boat to inspect the severely flooded areas, including Singh Nagar, while personally overseeing the ongoing rescue operations.

Ignoring the advice of security personnel, Naidu engaged directly with officials to discuss plans for filling the Singh Nagar gandi. He emphasized the urgent need to relocate victims to safer locations and take necessary actions to prevent further loss of life.

"We have seen the plight of the victims closely," Naidu remarked. "We will continue to monitor the situation until the floodwaters recede." The Chief Minister assured that immediate assistance would be provided to those affected, including food and drinking water. Additionally, victims requiring medical attention would be promptly taken to hospitals.

Naidu vowed to remain present with the victims until normalcy is restored in the region, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting those impacted by the disaster.