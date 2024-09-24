Live
- District SP T. Srinivas Rao Guides Probationary SIs on Police Station Duties and Training in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Chandrababu Welcomes PM Modi After USA Trip, says he emerged as world leader
- LLC: India Capitals aim for second straight win against Southern Super Stars
- 'End the fraud': SC upholds quashing of Punjab govt’s notification on NRI quota
- Odisha CM felicitates two students for success in world skills competition
- Congress Leaders Submit Memorandum to Declare Aiza Sub-Market Yard as Full Market Yard
- Sack Maha DGP to ensure fair Assembly polls: Congress tells ECI
- Congress family is intact, Khattar should worry about himself: Randeep Surjewala
- Seven killed as truck collides with auto-rickshaw in MP's Damoh
- U.S. Polo Assn. Joins Zepto’s Quick-Commerce Revolution, Expanding Fashion and Apparel Offering
Just In
Chandrababu Welcomes PM Modi After USA Trip, says he emerged as world leader
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country after his successful tour of USA.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country after his successful tour of USA. Taking to his X handle, Chandrababu expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to work under the leadership of such a distinguished statesman.
Naidu stated that Modi bolstered India's position within the global community, solidifying his reputation as a prominent world leader. "His efforts were acknowledged as pivotal in fostering relationships among various nations and communities," CM asserted.
Highlighting the significance of Modi's address to the United Nations, Chandrababu emphasized that it underscored the importance of world leaders place on India. He remarked on the potential role India is poised to play on the global stage in the coming years, reflecting a growing recognition of the nation's influence and contributions.