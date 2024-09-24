Chandrababu Welcomes PM Modi After USA Trip, says he emerged as world leader

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country after his successful tour of USA. Taking to his X handle, Chandrababu expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to work under the leadership of such a distinguished statesman.

Naidu stated that Modi bolstered India's position within the global community, solidifying his reputation as a prominent world leader. "His efforts were acknowledged as pivotal in fostering relationships among various nations and communities," CM asserted.

Highlighting the significance of Modi's address to the United Nations, Chandrababu emphasized that it underscored the importance of world leaders place on India. He remarked on the potential role India is poised to play on the global stage in the coming years, reflecting a growing recognition of the nation's influence and contributions.

