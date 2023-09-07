Chandrababu will be arrested if necessary, law will take its course says Ambati Rambabu

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu in response to Chandrababu's arrest remarks said that the law will take its own course. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ambati Rambabu said that Chandrababu will be arrested if it is needed and opined that the latter was scared of the arrest.

Stating thay no case will be filed against anyone without basic evidence, the minister criticised Chandrababu of trying to take advantage of arrest remarks by gaining sympathy. Ambati Rambabu also took a dig at Pawan Kalyan saying that the Jana Sena chief will never talk about Naidu's corruption.

He commented that Pawan Kalyan will not open his mouth about the evidence that Chandrababu has taken donations of Rs.118 crores.

On the other hand, former minister Kodali Nani also slammed Naidu asking why the latter is not responding on the IT notices. He said Naidu will be arrested. Minister RK Roja also fumed at Naidu and questioned whether he would invite probe or he would escape with his tactics.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu made sensational comments at a meeting in Rayadurgam and said that he may have to face the arrest. He also claimed that he had not done anything wrong.