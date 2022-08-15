Chandrababu wishes people on Independence day, says farmers are true Patriots

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that India has become an example for the world. He wished the people of the country on Independence Day and called them to move forward with the spirit of the national flag. He said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav should become a slogan in hearts. He asked everyone to work together to make the country number one by increasing patriotism by remembering the sacrifices of national leaders.



Naidu said that Pingali Venkaiah is a person who will remain in the history of the country as long as the country exists. Chandrababu said that India is an example for the world and most of the intellectuals of the world are in our country. He said that the country needs economic reforms and recalled the services of PV Narasimha Rao whose initiatives are progressing rapidly in development.

The TDP national president said that the senior NTR left the film industry and entered politics with the aim of serving the people. He said that everyone should have the feeling that people come before the country. "All the sectors are shut due to the lockdown imposed due to Corona, but the agriculture sector has fulfilled its responsibility," Naidu said adding that farmers are true patriots.