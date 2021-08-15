Chandrababu wishes people on Independence Day, says should fight to protect the society

The former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu said that it is a proud moment to commemorate the moments of the independence movement by celebrating it under the name 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. He hoisted the national flag at his residence in Hyderabad along with his family members. Later, a tribute was paid to the painting of Mahatma Gandhi.



On this occasion, Chandrababu wished the people of the country a happy Independence Day. He reminded that our leaders had made many sacrifices and fought for independence only to get out of oppression and grow freely. Chandrababu expressed that there is no use of sacrifices made by the leaders if the people are not progressing and developing. He called on the people to fight in the spirit of nationalism and protect society.



On the other hand, TDP National General Secretary Lokesh wished the people a happy Independence Day. Lokesh said he wished the people of Andhra Pradesh a prosperous democratic regime free from the problems of unemployment, harassment, and freedom of expression, and that we should all step in the direction of a patriotic society.

