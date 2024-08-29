Live
Chandrababu wishes Telugu people on Telugu Language Day
On the occasion of Telugu Language Day, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt greetings to the Telugu-speaking community abroad. Taking to his X handle, he emphasized the importance of honouring the contributions of Telugu elders who have significantly advanced the mother tongue.
Naidu urged the community to reflect on the legacies of great writers, poets, and linguists who have shaped the Telugu language and culture. He encouraged everyone to follow in the footsteps of these illustrious figures to enrich the language further and pass its excellence down to future generations.
"Today, we pay tribute to those who have diligently served our mother tongue. It is our responsibility to ensure that the richness of the Telugu language continues to thrive," Naidu wrote. He called upon people to work collectively towards making Telugu not only flourish but also shine on global platforms.