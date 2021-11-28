Chandrababu writes to AP chief secretary Sameer Sharma, appeals to help people of flood-hit areas

Andhra Pradesh has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days, which has devastated many districts in Rayalaseema and the coastal region. Many areas are still submerged. Against this backdrop, Telugu Desam Party President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to AP Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and appealed to help the people and farmers of Kadapa, Chittoor, and Anantapur districts affected by the cyclone. Chandrababu demanded that compensation be given to all those who lost their lives and property due to the floods. He said crops in the flood-hit areas were completely damaged and no assistance was being provided to the homeless in the flood-hit areas.



Chandrababu demanded that a judicial inquiry be held into the failure of the state government in the flood-hit areas. According to government estimates, the damage was estimated at Rs 6,054 crore. According to the guidelines of the National Institute of Natural Disasters, Chandrababu asked to assist everyone.

He suggested setting up medical camps in flood-affected areas and building houses for those who lost their homes. Assistance was asked to continue until normal conditions prevailed. Chandrababu also appealed for an increase in crop damage compensation. He said that heavy damage was caused in Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore, and Anantapur districts. Roads, bridges, and electrical systems were completely damaged. Chandrababu expressed concern that the victims were still in need of food, shelter. In the letter, Chandrababu demanded compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the flood victims.