Chandrababu writes to AP governor, urges to take initiative for friendly policing in the state

TDP national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu has asked Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan to take the initiative to implement friendly policing in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He wrote a letter to him to this effect. Naidu alleged the police of harassing the frontline warriors and urged the governor to take action against the police.

In the letter, Chandrababu said that a section of the police were acting against democratic principles with the support of YSRCP government.

He expressed anguish over the alleged harassment of SC youth in Visakhapatnam and recalled the Dr Sudhakar incident where he was harassed by the police in Visakhapatnam last year,

Chandrababu said the government should not underestimate those who perform their duties in difficult circumstances.