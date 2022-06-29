Chandrababu writes to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urges to co-operate for completion of Polavaram

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat saying that the Polavaram project would be severely damaged by the wrong and arbitrary decisions taken by the AP government. He said the delay in construction of the project had caused technical damage and alleged that the works were handed over to another agency under the name of reverse tendering.

Naidu claimed that it took six months for the new agency to start works after giving the tenders to other company. He blamed the YSRCP government for damaging the diaphragm wall due to untimely start of work. He said the government was not paying attention to the speedy completion of the project. He attached with the letter copies of the PPA Minutes‌, center's instructions.

The TDP chief said Rs. 800 crore is required for the restart of the project. In the letter, he asked the Union Minister to co-operate for speedy completion.