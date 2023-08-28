Chandrababu’s chat with JP Nadda raises eyebrows in political circles

Delhi/Amaravati: President Draupadi Murmu released Rs.100 commemorative coin with NTR's image on the centenary of late former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. An interesting scene was seen in this programme held at the Cultural Center of Rashtrapati Bhavan. TDP chief Chandrababu's talk with BJP chief JP Nadda continued in the meanwhile which now has become a debate in political circles.



The two leaders sitting side by side were seen discussing some topic seriously. Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju was sitting next to them.

On the other hand, Chandrababu had a special meeting with JP Nadda. AP BJP chief Purandeshwari, Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, Raghuramakrishnan Raju, CM Ramesh and other leaders also participated in this 'chai pay discussion'.

Currently, the photos related to this are going viral on social media. It is being discussed that the two leaders discussed the politics of AP and the country and Chandrababu brought the matter of cancellation of votes in AP to Nadda's attention.