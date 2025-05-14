Chandrababu’s false promises pushing unemployed youth to suicides

Kurnool: The alliance government has thoroughly deceived the unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh, alleged Mahendra Naidu, District President of Youth Congress. Addressing a press conference at the Congress Party office in Kurnool on Tuesday, he launched a scathing attack on the coalition led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Naidu criticized the government for its failure to fulfill employment-related promises. “Though there are over 24,000 vacancies under DSC, only 16,000 posts were filled, and the rest were ignored. In universities, medical colleges, libraries, and junior and degree colleges, teaching and non-teaching positions have remained vacant for years. The government has shown no intention of filling these posts,” he said.

He reminded that during 2014–2019, the TDP had made grand announcements of providing unemployment allowances. “In reality, only their party loyalists benefited, while lakhs of unemployed youth were left cheated. Once again, during the recent elections, they raised hopes by promising lakhs of jobs and unemployment benefits if voted to power. But after forming the government, they haven’t allocated even a minimum budget for such schemes,” he noted.

Naidu alleged that Chandrababu Naidu continues to mislead the public by repeatedly blaming previous government debts. “Instead of taking responsibility, he is feeding lies to the people,” he remarked.

He also criticized Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, saying, “Before coming to power, he made dramatic statements in support of the youth, but now he remains silent on delivering justice to the unemployed.”

Naidu dismissed Nara Lokesh’s padayatra as an aimless and futile exercise. “His so-called march will go down in history as a failed political stunt that lacked clarity and purpose.”

“Due to the unfulfilled promises and betrayals by Chandrababu Naidu and the coalition, unemployed youth are being driven to extreme measures, including suicides. The Youth Congress will continue its fight, standing as a strong support system for all sections of society,” he concluded.

SC Cell District Chairman N.C. Bajaranna, OBC District Chairman D.V. Sambashivudu, Minority Cell District Chairman Sheikh Khaja Hussain, and Youth Congress leaders Venkat, Ashok, Raju, Mahesh, Vamsi, and Nanda attended the meeting.