Chandrababu’s house custody petition dismissed

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada ACB court dismissed former Chief Minister and TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's house custody petition. It seems to be that the ACB Judge didn't consider the Chandrababu's advocates pleading and citations regarding the house custody.
It is learnt that ACB Special Court Judge Himabindu reserved verdict on a petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s counsel seeking permission for putting Chandrababu Naidu under house arrest during the 14-day remand in place of Rajahmundry Central prison. Naidu’s counsel Sidharth Luthra filed the petition on Sunday night and the arguments took place on Monday. After hearing arguments from both parties, the Judge postponed the verdict to Tuesday.
The Judge considered the arguments of Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy. In his arguments he said that the Rajahmundry central prison was the safest place rather than house and the entire Sneha block of the Prisons was allocated to Chandrababu Naiudi. Besides, he also said that Special security arrangements were also also made including CCTV cameras.