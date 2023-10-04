Chandrababu's lawyer denies TDP chief's involvement in the skill development case

Chandrababu Naidu's lawyer justice Pramod Kumar Dubey has presented the arguments on the bail petition in the Skill Development case in the ACB Court on Wednesday and claimed that there was no role of Naidu in the Skill Scam case.

In the arguments putforth, the advocate mentioned that the then finance department chief K. Sunita studied the skill development project during her visit to Gujarat who did not raise any objections. He said that there is evidence suggesting that the Siemens project was approved without objection and told the court that Cost Evaluation Committee was responsible for fixing the cost of equipment for the skill project and Chandrababu was not a part of that committee.

Advocate Dubey also stressed that Chandrababu was arrested without any prior notice, and the investigation was conducted after the arrest. He said that the investigation was carried out in custody for two days, and now there is no need for further custody and urged that the court may grant bail to Naidi. He also stated that the Siemens project came into effect only after receiving approval from the cabinet and argued that it is not possible to file a case against Chandrababu for a cabinet decision.