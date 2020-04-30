Chandrababu's Personal secretary booked under bank fraud charges in Chittoor

A case has been registered against former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu's personal secretary. He was booked under sections 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC. YSRCP leader Vidyasagar complained to police that Chandrababu's personal secretary Manohar has resorted to scams in Kuppam co-operative town bank. The corruption is said to be taken place after Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister while it was revealed in a recent audit. In the audit, it is found that the accounts on gold were found to be different.

The complaint also mentions that loans taken on fixed deposits were taken in connection with the Prasanna Tirupati Gangamamba Temple in Kuppam. When manager Naveen Babu was questioned by the bank manager, it is revealed that Chandrababu PA named Manohar has reportedly taken the loan providing 16 bonds in the name of Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamamba Temple.

The bank, which has been issued loans to many people at Manohar's recommendation, is now unable to collect the returns. It is revealed that the political conspiracy is involved in the issue where 2 crore 97 lakhs have been corrupted.

The banks have lodged a complaint with the police and the full details of the affair are yet to be known.