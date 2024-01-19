Chandrababu's Ra Kadali Ra at Venkatagiri, emphasises on change of govt.

Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), strongly criticized the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) during a public meeting in Venkatagiri. He accused the ruling party of taking the state backward with wrong decisions. Naidu highlighted the dissatisfaction of MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and former MLA Ramakrishna, who have worked in various governments but feel sidelined in the current regime. He expressed his disappointment that their concerns and questions for the benefit of the people were ignored.

Chandrababu Naidu further stated that the state's politics needed a change as Jaganmohan Reddy's government had caused numerous problems, hindering the development of the state. The TDP chief mentioned the lack of salary increments for employees and the fear of imprisonment faced by many. He criticized Jaganmohan Reddy for not providing adequate relief during natural calamities since his party came to power.

Naidu also emphasized his party's track record of providing financial support to families affected by storms and floods. He accused Jaganmohan Reddy of hindering investments and bringing unemployment instead of new industries. Naidu criticized the ruling party by mentioning their focus on providing jobs to party volunteers and in the liquor and fish market sectors, contrasting it with TDP's efforts to bring in IT jobs and establish industries.