Chandrababu's Ra Kadali Ra meetings to be held in Pileru and Uravakonda

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is currently undertaking a rapid tour across the state under the name 'Ra Kadali Ra. On the 27th of this month, he is scheduled to visit Pileru in Annamayya district and Uravakonda in Anantapur district. The tour will begin with Chandrababu's arrival at Gannavaram Airport at 10 am, followed by a flight to Tirupati Airport at 11:15 am. From there, he will proceed to Pileru by helicopter, where a 'Ra Kadali ra' meeting will be held from 11:50 am to 1:30 pm.

Later, he will travel by road to Vepulabailu village in Pileru mandal and then proceed to Latavaram in Uravakonda mandal, where a meeting will take place from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

The TDP has organized these public meetings across the state under the name 'Ra Kadali Ra'. This name is derived from the slogan 'Telugu Desam is calling.. Ra Kadalira' used by the late NT Rama Rao during the founding of the party. The TDP has decided to adopt this slogan as a name for their campaign, aiming to evoke the same spirit and enthusiasm that it generated in the past. Chandrababu has planned a total of 22 meetings to be held in 12 days this month, with each meeting taking place in one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.