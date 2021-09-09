Chandragiri: MLA Chevireddy distributes clay idols in his constituency

Chandragiri: With a message to use clay Vinayaka idols, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy distributed 75,000 clay idols in his constituency.

His son and YSRCP Student Union district president Chevireddy and Mohith Reddy inaugurated idol distribution at Dharmarajula temple in Peruru Panchayat on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion Mohith Reddy said, using clay idols for Vinayaka Chavithi festival is essential to protect the environment as they are soluble in water.

He advised people to prefer clay idols rather than PoP idols, free distribution of idols will continue at 16 centres in the constituency. he said.

He sought the people not to celebrate Vinayaka Chathurthi in mass as the alerts being circulated by medical experts about corona third wave and requested all to make celebrations at their home only.

It is pertinent to note here that the MLA Chevireddy has been celebrating Vinayaka Chavithi for 14 years on a grand scale at his native village Thummala Gunta by preparing clay giant Ganesha using artists.

He distributes clay idols every year in his constituency. Peruru Sarpanch Kesavulu and party leaders were present.