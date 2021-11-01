Chandravanka novel penned by Ezra Shastry released

Ongole: A novel, titled Chandravanka, penned by Ezra Sastry, was released at an event held in Ongole on Saturday night.

MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, LIDCAP chairman Kakumanu Rajasekhar and Madiga Corporation Chairman Kommuri Kanakarao participated as chief guests at the book release function at the NTR Kalakshetram.

Speaking at the programme, presided over by the president of 'Kalala Dandora' Angalakurti Prasad, the guests praised Ezra Sastry for his style in writing and wished the Chandravanka novel will get a permanent place in the hearts of readers.

Writers Dr BaddipudiJayarao, Katti Kalyan, PraRaSam president Ponnuri Venkata Srinivasulu, MV Ramanreddy, Paluri Sivaprasad, Kommuri China Veeraiah, Dugginapalli Vijayasaradhi and others also participated in the programme and wished the writer Ezra Sastry to write on more subjects.