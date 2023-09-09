Chandrayaan Mahotsav at AIIMS Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: In order to celebrate the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on lunar south pole and to honour the hard work of ISRO scientists, ‘Chandrayaan Mahotsav’ was celebrated at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Friday.

On this occasion, Prof Sudhanshu Sekhar Mohapatra, Dean & Chief Instructor at Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Bangalore, was invited as chief guest, who delivered a lecture on ‘Aerospace Medicine - Opportunities, Challenges & Future Prospects’.

Past historic achievements in space research by ISRO and a kiosk with a replica of rocket launch was displayed at the venue. Rangoli of the historic soft landing of Vikram Lander was drawn by nursing staff on this occasion. The recording of the soft landing on the moon was shown along with the message of the Prime Minister on this occasion. MBBS & B Sc nursing students performed various cultural activities displaying patriotic spirit.

Prof (Dr) Mukesh Tripathi, Director & CEO of AIIMS Mangalagiri, in his address lauded the achievement of ISRO scientists and said, “The successful indigenous development of technology and innovations in space missions like Chandrayaan-3 opens avenues for medical research in areas of remote sensing & control, automation & AI”.

Dean (Academics) Dr Shreemantha Kumar Dash, Dean (Research) Dr Deepti Vepakomma, Dean (Examinations) Dr Desu Rama Mohan, Medical Superintendent Dr Vineeth Thomas Abraham, Deputy Director (Admn) Col Shashikanth, Principal College of Nursing Dr Dhanasu R graced the occasion. All the faculty, interns, MBBS & B Sc nursing students actively took part in the celebrations.