Changed lifestyle leading to the increase in incidence of cancer: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said that SVIMS has all facilities to provide best treatment for all types of cancers. He addressed the participants of a training programme for community health officers (CHO) and mid-level health providers (MLHP) to undertake mega mass cancer screening programme which is first of its kind and will be implemented first in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

The EO said that Efforts were on to introduce the modern medical system and amenities at Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology in SVIMS towards treating the cancer patients. About seven lakh people are dying in the country every year due to cancer. Diagnosis of the disease in the first stage is crucial to provide early treatment and save the lives of cancer patients.

The changed lifestyle of people was the main culprit to increasing incidence of cancer in the country. Extensive and indiscriminate use of chemicals and fertilisers in crops is also another major reason. Of course the increasing reliance on fast foods was also contributing its might to increase cancer incidence.

EO Dharma Reddy recalled Patanjali yoga principles and the dietary concepts he suggested. Along with it if the mind can be strengthened through yoga, the body can be controlled which can help immensely to get good health. Products produced through cow based cultivation also gel in get rid of the cancer disease. CHOs and MLHPs should bring awareness on all these aspects of people. The EO assured all help to the government's initiative to make the district cancer free. Cancer diagnosing centres will be set up permanently at three places in the district along with two pink buses with all amenities, he maintained.

Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said that cancer disease will pose a major threat to the world in the coming days. According to the primary estimate, 10 percent of the district population are suffering from cancer and the current intiative will help diagnose the patients early and provide necessary treatment. Modules have been prepared for the purpose in consultation with SVIMS, SVICCAR of Tata trusts and district officials.

TTD JEO and SVIMS in-charge director Sada Bhargavi said that in rural areas women are not coming forward to screening tests as they could not identify the cancerous symptoms among them. CHOs and MLHPs should focus on this and educate the rural women.