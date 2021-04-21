Charge minimum fee from Covid patients: Minister Sri Ranganatha Raju

Guntur: Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju on Tuesday instructed the officials to register private hospitals as Covid19 centres at the same time he told the management of hospitals to collect minimum fee from corona patients on humanitarian grounds.

The Minister added that there will be no scarcity of beds and oxygen in the hospitals. MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said that 150 metric tonnes of oxygen is ready for transport. He said that people need not worry about oxygen shortage.

The Minister addressed a meeting held at the Collectorate with Indian Medical Association, private Hospitals Association and doctors. Addressing the meeting, he directed the officials to give temporary permissions to new hospitals to treat Covid patients. He instructed the officials to increase oxygen supply to Government Area Hospitals in Tenali and Narasaraopet and increase the number of beds also.

He directed them to admit those suffering from Covid-19 in the hospitals. He urged the people to wear face masks and maintain social distance. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha directed the officials to take steps to increase the number of beds in the Covid-19 hospitals. IMA president Dr Nanda Kishore was also present.