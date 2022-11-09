Charges in procurement process throws farmers into a tizzy

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Farmers as well as officials say that there have been changes in the procurement process this time, which are confusing. The first-paddy purchase centre in the State was opened at Anaparthi less than three days ago and so far, not a single bag was purchased at this centre.

Paddy was cultivated in about 50,000 acres in Anaparthi, Bikkavolu, Pedapudi and Rangampet mandals of Anaparthi constituency. Already 15% of harvest was completed and hundreds of tons of grain has arrived.

In East Godavari district, 4,52,677 metric tonnes of paddy production is estimated during this Kharif season. Paddy was cultivated in 73,606 hectares and harvesting was already done in 7,386 hectares. It is estimated that 1.12 crore gunny bags will be required at this time. Presently there is huge shortage gunny bags.

The officials said that paddy procurement will be done through 239 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) in the district. About 350 moisture measuring devices, 239 husking machines, sieves, digital pocket scales, enamel plates, scoops and pokers are kept in ready. However, purchase centres have not yet been fully established.

A farmer from Anaparthi, Satthi Srinu, said that it is illogical to set up only one purchase centre and that too in Anaparthi.

Another farmer from Rangampet, Venkateswara Rao, alleged that no purchase was made even after one week of harvesting on his farm. He said, "I took loans for investment. It costs Rs 4,500 per harvesting machine, Rs 1,200 per tractor and Rs 4,800 per labour to harvest one acre of paddy. I covered the harvested grain with tarpaulins on roadside. I am afraid the moisture content will increase further if it rains."

Paddy was cultivated in 15,176 acres in Bikkavolu mandal while harvesting was completed in 2,150 acres. But purchase centres were not set up yet. Against the requirement of 84 route inspectors, 65 have joined duty. Only 12 technical assistants are available against the requirement of 18.

Parameswara Rao, a farmer from Bikkavolu, requested the government to buy the grain immediately and pay amount.

Another problem in East Godavari district is that rice millers are refusing to cooperate in paddy procurement process.

They alleged that the government has not yet paid total amount of grain transportation charges and milling charges of last Rabi crop. Hence, we don't want to involve in the present buying process, they stressed. The millers informed that arrears of about Rs 1,800 crore was accumulated across the State.

Meanwhile, farmers stressed that unless millers enter the field, gunny bags will not be available and no purchases will be made. Though the government claims to buy grain through RBKs, it's argued that real buyers are the millers.

Civil Supplies Corporation district manager R Tanuja said that so far purchase centres have been set up in Anaparthi, Bikkavolu, Rajanagaram, Korukonda and Undrajavaram mandals.

Stating that purchase centres will be set up across the district in the next two days, she assured farmers not to worry and advised them not to sell their produce to brokers.

As per the Central government, Rs 2,060 per quintal for paddy (Grade A) and Rs 2,040 per quintal for paddy (common), the Civil Supplies Corporation district manager informed.