Chariot vision fulfils devotees’ wishes

Tirupati: Festive fervour marks the grand Rathotsavam amidst Mangala Vaidyams and resonating chants of “Govinda’’ on the eighth day of the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday.

Devotees witnessed the grand Rathotsavam where Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, mounted the majestic temple chariot and blessed the devotees.

The cultural troupes performed Chekka Bhajans and Kolatams adding vibrancy to the celebrations. Among those present during the Rathotsavam were SE Manoharam, Temple Special Officer & CPRO Dr T Ravi, Special Grade Deputy EO Varalakshmi, VGO Surendra, AEO Gopinath, Kankanabhattar Balaji Rangacharyulu, other temple priests, officials, and a large gathering of devotees.