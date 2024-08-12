  • Menu
Chatra Sthapana Utsavam on Aug 16

The annual Chatra Sthapana Utsavam will be observed at Srivari Padalu in Tirumala on August 16.

Tirumala: The annual Chatra Sthapana Utsavam will be observed at Srivari Padalu in Tirumala on August 16. Special Pujas will be performed on the occasion to the Divine Feet and a new umbrella will be consecrated. This event is in vogue since several hundreds of years. Later devotees would be allowed for darshan.

