Chatra Sthapana Utsavam on Aug 16
The annual Chatra Sthapana Utsavam will be observed at Srivari Padalu in Tirumala on August 16.
Tirumala: The annual Chatra Sthapana Utsavam will be observed at Srivari Padalu in Tirumala on August 16. Special Pujas will be performed on the occasion to the Divine Feet and a new umbrella will be consecrated. This event is in vogue since several hundreds of years. Later devotees would be allowed for darshan.
