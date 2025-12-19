Cheap politics by Cong, alleges BJP

Vijayawada: State BJP official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma criticised the Congress party, accusing it of indulging in “cheap and misleading politics” by creating unnecessary controversy over the naming of the Viksit Bharat Rozgar, Ajeevika Guarantee Mission (Grameen) – VBG RAM G Bill, 2025. She said the Bill, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj, aims to strengthen rural livelihoods, but the Congress is deliberately distorting facts.

Addressing the media at the party state office here on Thursday, Yamini Sharma said it was ironic for the Congress to lecture others on values when it has named schemes, airports, and public assets after its own leaders for decades. “When employment guarantee days are being increased from 100 to 125, the Congress should welcome it. Instead, it is upset because people are happy,” she remarked.

She alleged that corruption under the employment guarantee scheme over the years was a result of Congress’ misrule and questioned Congress leader Sharmila’s criticism in this regard. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said the new Bill provides a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment, along with unemployment allowance if work is not provided within 15 days.

Yamini Sharma explained that the Bill would strengthen villages economically and socially through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans, with priority given to water projects, infrastructure, environment and disaster preparedness. Backward classes, farmers, and employment guarantee workers would be the major beneficiaries, she said.

She said advanced technologies, such as biometric authentication, GIS monitoring, mobile-based reporting, real-time dashboards, and AI-based analysis, would ensure transparency and direct transfer of 100 percent of the funds to workers. The scheme would function as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, giving states flexibility to design additional programmes, she added.

She further alleged that Congress leaders cannot tolerate rural development and accused senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan of insulting the Indian Army and 140 crore Indians. Targeting the YSRCP, she said the party failed to complete even a single medical college during its tenure but is now resorting to false propaganda, while people are satisfied with the present government’s development initiatives. BJP State Official Spokesperson.Sadineni Photo caption: Yamini Sharma addressing a press conference at BJP state party office in Vijayawada on Thursday