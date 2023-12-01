Live
- Hombale Producer Vijay celebrates after watching the trailer of Salaar
- AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena conducts review with collectors on pending issues on voter list
- Calcutta HC refuses to intervene in religious festival involving sacrifice of 10,000 goats
- Calcutta HC expresses ire over lack of ED-CBI coordination in Bengal school job case probe
- 'Sometimes social activists are actually pushed by some biz entities', SC refuses PIL on app-based aggregators
- Delhi HC raises concern over rising incidents of abduction, assault on minor girls under the guise of marriage
- Atal Dulloo takes over as J&K chief secretary
- Here are the sequel details of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’
- Researchers harness AI to map visual functions in brain
- 'No need for concern': K'taka DyCM Shivakumar on bomb threats emails
Just In
Chennai-based University vice chancellor had donated two buses to Tirumala
Highlights
TTD received two buses as a donation on Friday morning. Satyanarayana, President of Chennai-based SRM University, Vice Chancellor Prof. Narayana Rao handed over two buses worth around Rs.80 lakhs.
TIRUMALA: TTD received two buses as a donation on Friday morning. Satyanarayana, President of Chennai-based SRM University, Vice Chancellor Prof. Narayana Rao handed over two buses worth around Rs.80 lakhs.
They handed over the keys to the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in front of Srivari Temple.
TTD Transport Department GM. Sesha Reddy and Tirumala DI Janakirami Reddy participated in this program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS