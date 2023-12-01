Chennai-based University vice chancellor had donated two buses to Tirumala

TIRUMALA: TTD received two buses as a donation on Friday morning. Satyanarayana, President of Chennai-based SRM University, Vice Chancellor Prof. Narayana Rao handed over two buses worth around Rs.80 lakhs.

They handed over the keys to the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in front of Srivari Temple.

TTD Transport Department GM. Sesha Reddy and Tirumala DI Janakirami Reddy participated in this program.