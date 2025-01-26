Cheque given to Tirupati stampede victim’s family

Tirumala : TTD Trust Board members on Saturday handed over Rs 27 lakh compensation to the family of V Nirmala from Palakkad, Kerala, who died in the stampede that took place on January 8 during issuance of Sarva Darshanam tokens in Tirupati on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi. The compensation amount includes Rs 25 lakh and Rs 2 lakh from Board member Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy from her own funds.

TTD Board members Naresh Kumar, Ramamurthy and Santaram personally visited the victim’s house and handed over the compensation.

As per the decision of TTD Board to give one contract job to one person of the family, the team collected the details of family members for the job.