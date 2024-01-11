Chevireddy Mohit Reddy Junior Men State Level Hockey Championship - 2024

The 14th Hockey Andhra Pradesh 'Junior Men State Level Hockey Championship - 2024' started with great fanfare at SVU Sports Ground, Tirupati. TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy was the Chief Guest and had the honor of inaugurating the competitions. The event began with an introduction of the athletes from the 26 districts of the state who had come to participate in the games. Chevireddy Mohit Reddy congratulated the players and motivated them to give their best. In a nostalgic moment, he even recalled his childhood memories of playing hockey with the athletes using a hockey bat.

As a token of appreciation for organizing the competition, TUDA Chairman Mohit Reddy handed over a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 to the administrators, District Hockey Association General Secretary Aditya Reddy and Vice President Shasidhar Reddy. In his address, Chevireddy Mohit Reddy advised the sportsmen to excel in our national sport and gain recognition. He also highlighted the government's efforts to promote sports and support athletes. The presence of national level players in the state-level championship was considered a matter of pride and an opportunity for other players to learn from them.

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy mentioned that Rajini, the goalkeeper from Chandragiri constituency, was a source of pride for the district and the state due to her achievements in international hockey. He called upon all the sportsmen to work with confidence and bring glory to their respective districts and the state. AP Hockey Association state president Chanakya Raju applauded the district administration for their support in organizing the tournament in Tirupati. He also highlighted the increasing interest of youth in hockey.

The hockey competition will continue from 10th to 12th of this month in Tirupati, with many teams competing from morning till evening. The players captivated the audience with their style of play. Thomas Peter, State Treasurer of Hockey Association, Bondu Subramaniam Reddy, District General Secretary of PET and PD Association, and others also participated in the event.





