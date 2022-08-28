Chevireddy receives award from Hyd-based company

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA and Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Saturday received an award from Hyderabad-based LSF Asian Record Book Pvt Ltd for distributing 1,24,000 Vinayaka clay idols in his constituency.

He started distribution of 1,24,000 Vinayaka idols one each to a house in his constituency on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi which falls on August 31.

The LSF Asian Record Book director Umasankar Kumar Attili handed over the award to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy at a function organised at Accord School at Chiguruvada in Tirupati Rural.

On the occasion, the MLA also received three more appreciation certificates including from the Hindustan Scouts and Guides of AP for involving the Scouts and Guides in distribution of idols, lifetime membership certificate and eminent environmental conservator certificate. The last two certificates were presented by LSF Youth Environmental Council.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said he has been distributing clay Vinayaka idols free of cost in his constituency during the last 10 years promoting environment-friendly clay idols for the festival every year.

Voicing concern about the rise in environmental pollution, he called upon the students to take protecting the environment as a mission to ensure a healthy society at least for the next generation.

TUDA vice-chairman Harikrishna who attended the function said students should take the environmental movement into the society which is the need of the hour.

Earlier, the school management conducted an awareness rally with the school students where

MLA Chevireddy and others participated.

TUDA secretary Lakshmi, West DSP Narasappa, Accord School chairman Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.