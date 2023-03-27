  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister consoles Varikuti Ashok Babu

Chief Minister consoles Varikuti Ashok Babu
x

Chief Minister consoles Varikuti Ashok Babu

Highlights

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the residence of Varikuti Ashok Babu, YSRCP in charge of the Kondepi assembly constituency at Karumanchi on Monday and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of his mother Kotamma

Ongole: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the residence of Varikuti Ashok Babu, YSRCP in charge of the Kondepi assembly constituency at Karumanchi on Monday and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of his mother Kotamma. He consoled Ashok Babu and other members of the bereaved family.

The chief minister was received by the local leaders at the helipad in ZPHS Karumanchi. After consoling the Varikuti family, he returned to the helipad and interacted with the local leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X