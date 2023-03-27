Chief Minister consoles Varikuti Ashok Babu

Ongole: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the residence of Varikuti Ashok Babu, YSRCP in charge of the Kondepi assembly constituency at Karumanchi on Monday and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of his mother Kotamma. He consoled Ashok Babu and other members of the bereaved family.

The chief minister was received by the local leaders at the helipad in ZPHS Karumanchi. After consoling the Varikuti family, he returned to the helipad and interacted with the local leaders.

