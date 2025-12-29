Complete electrification of ‘challenging’ ghat section achieved

Mysuru: SouthWestern Railway’s Mysuru Division has achieved a major infrastructure milestone with the successful completion of electrification of the Ghat Section, following an electric locomotive trial conducted on December 28, 2025. The achievement marks a significant step in strengthening rail connectivity and operational efficiency in one of the most demanding terrains in the region.

The electrified Ghat Section covers a 55-km stretch between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road, widely regarded as one of the most technically challenging routes on the Indian Railways network. The section features a steep gradient of 1 in 50, as many as 57 tunnels, 258 bridges and 108 sharp curves, besides being highly vulnerable to landslides during the monsoon.

The electrification project commenced on December 1, 2023, and was completed at a cost of Rs 93.55 crore. It included the construction of five switching stations and installation of overhead electrification (OHE) across the entire section. The OHE system has been designed for a maximum permissible speed of 120 kmph, with the distance between traction poles restricted to 67.5 metres to ensure operational safety.

Special attention was given to tunnel electrification, with 419 main brackets and an equal number of spare brackets installed across the 57 tunnels. Detailed geological surveys of both lined and unlined tunnel sections were carried out by the National Institute of Rock Mechanics and Bangalore University. Pull-out tests were conducted at every bracket location to ensure secure grouting and anchoring.

Railway officials said the project posed severe execution challenges due to steep gradients extending upto 830 metres, heavy rainfall, frequent landslides and rockfalls.

In several remote locations, materials had to be transported exclusively by rail.

Additionally, stringent safety restrictions imposed by the Commissioner of Railway Safety during execution further increased the complexity of the work.

With electrification now complete, the Ghat Section is ready for electric traction, enabling cleaner, moreenergy-efficient and cost-effective train operations, while contributing to Indian Railways’ goal of 100% electrification.