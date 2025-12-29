Jesus Christ Birth Jubilee 2025 concludes on grand note

Vijayawada: The grand conclusion of the Jesus Christ Birth Jubilee 2025 celebrations would remain a historic milestone and mark the beginning of a new chapter in the Universal Catholic Church, said Bishop Telagatoti Joseph Rajarao of the Vijayawada Catholic Diocese.

The Bishop was the chief guest at the Jubilee concluding celebrations held on Sunday at the renowned St Paul’s Cathedral, located near Nirmala High School at Patamata, close to Benz Circle in Vijayawada.

Delivering the divine message, Bishop Joseph Rajarao recalled that the late Pope Francis, revered as a messenger of world peace, had declared the year 2025 as the Jubilee Year of the Birth of Jesus Christ.

He stated that, in line with the official Vatican announcement by the present Pontiff Pope Leo XIV, all Catholic dioceses across the world would observe the Jubilee conclusion on December 28, which has instilled renewed spiritual confidence and unity among the faithful.

Speaking on the occasion, Monsignor Muvvala Prasad, Cathedral Administrator of St Paul’s, emphasised that youth play a crucial role in strengthening unity and progress within the Telugu Catholic Church. Vicar General M Gabriel recalled that on November 8, six Catholic dioceses under the Visakhapatnam Archdiocese came together at Andhra Loyola College, where the Vijayawada Diocese magnificently hosted the Jubilee inaugural celebrations.

Later, a solemn concelebrated Holy Mass marking the Jubilee conclusion was offered at the beautifully decorated altar of St Paul’s Cathedral by Bishop Joseph Rajarao, Monsignor Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General M Gabriel, Procurator Kiran, Telagathoti Paul (Germani), and other diocesan priests. Before the Mass, the Jubilee Cross was ceremoniously displayed by the Bishop and senior clergy. The programme witnessed the participation of Gunadala Shrine Rector Yeleti William Jayaraju, Education Society Director Kolakani Marianna, PK Joseph, SSC Director Thota Sunil Raju, Secretary Vinod, diocesan priests, nuns, and a large number of Catholic faithful, making the event spiritually vibrant and memorable.