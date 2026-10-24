Children Trapped After Tipper Hits Bus in East Godavari

Two children were trapped and several other passengers reportedly injured when a tipper lorry struck the rear of an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus near Sigaramma Chinta in Gokavaram mandal, East Godavari district.

The children, who were seated towards the back, were reportedly pinned between the seats. Their legs were trapped and fractured, and they were said to be bleeding and distressed. Local people were trying to free them.

The collision badly mangled the rear of the bus. More than 40 passengers were believed to be on board as it travelled from Kakinada towards Gokavaram.