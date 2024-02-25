Chinarajappa met with accident and escaped safe

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu Desam MLA candidate for Peddapuram Constituency Nimmakayala Chinarajappa had a narrow escape on Saturday night. The car he was traveling in lost control and hit the divider. Luckily, Rajappa survived the accident safely.

Party supporters and activists organized a rally in support of Chinarajappa who was selected for the Peddapuram seat in the first list of MLA candidates jointly announced by the Telugu Desam and Janasena parties on Saturday night. Rajappa participated in the rally. On this occasion, the car he was traveling in was suddenly blocked by a person and the driver applied sudden breaks. This caused the car to go over the divider. The locals immediately got alerted and pulled him out of the car. Later he traveled in another car.