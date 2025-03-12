Chinta predicts simultaneous polls in 2027

Nellore: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan has stated that simultaneous elections for both the Central and State governments will be inevitable by 2027.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the Congress leader claimed that the BJP-led NDA government is already preparing for the proposed elections. However, he expressed confidence that the Congress party will emerge victorious at both the Central and State levels during these polls.

Chinta Mohan attributed the potential victory of the Congress to widespread public dissatisfaction with the NDA government’s policies, which he described as “anti-people.” He highlighted the growing unrest among citizens, particularly due to issues like unemployment, which he termed rampant across the country. To underscore the severity of the problem, he referenced a recent tragic incident in Hyderabad, where a lecturer and three family members died by suicide.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing a pivotal role in securing bail for former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in cases involving alleged illegal assets.

Turning his attention to Andhra Pradesh, Chinta Mohan demanded that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu allocate Rs 5,000 crore for the development of Nellore, Chittoor, YSR and Anantapur districts. He further urged the TDP-led coalition government to immediately implement the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme and provide free bus travel for women. Additionally, he called for a judicial probe into alleged irregularities in the Polavaram Project. The press conference was attended by several party leaders, including Siva, Sankaraiah, and Ankaiah.